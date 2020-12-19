IND vs AUS | Today and Headingley are by far the best I've seen us bowl, insists Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins, who was one of the major architects of India recording their lowest-ever Test total, stated that this, alongside last year's Headingley Test, was the best he had seen his side bowl as a unit. Cummins has further added that it was just one of those days where everything came off.

It was the demolition of the highest order when the Aussie pacers got their act together and bowled like a dream. The Indian batsmen's lack of willingness to stay put, which Kohli described as lack of intent, was visible in their approach as Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins ensured the tour would be long enough for India. Speaking on the same, the pacer said it was the best he has seen his side bowl alongside the Headingley Test of last year when they bowled the hosts England out for a paltry 67 in the first innings.

"We thought if we could get them out for 200 today, have a bit of a bat, we'd stay in the game. But for that to happen in the first hour, amazing. It was just one of those days where everything came off, everything we tried worked," Cummins told Channel 7.

"Last year in Headingley's first innings, we had a similar day out. Today and then are by far the best I've seen our bowl.”

Speaking of Hazlewood, who registered an otherworldly figure of 5-8 to keep the Indians grounded, Cummins said, “At one stage he told Starcy, 'I'm going to try and keep my wickets above my runs here', so he was cheeky there towards the end.”

One of the major factors that played to Aussies' success was to keep the ball fuller and the line a bit straighter, with the Indians having to play than leaving it altogether. Most of the dismissals had eerie similarities to each other, which Cummins conceded was a well-rounded plan.

"We found in the first innings there was actually a lot of bounce. So to hit the stumps, it almost felt like it had to be a half volley. But when we got into our work, we were able to get up there a bit fuller, make the batters make decisions, make it harder to leave the ball and fortunately, it all came off today,” the pacer added.

Both the teams will take on each other in the second Test in Melbourne, starting December 26.