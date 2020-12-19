IND vs AUS | This must be Indian cricket’s worst-ever performance, insists Parthiv Patel

Yesterday at 3:00 PM
Parthiv Patel, who was a part of the 2018 Indian series-winning squad, has stated that this was Indian cricket’s worst-ever performance in their history. The former Indian wicket-keeper has further added that notwithstanding the bowling display, Indian batsmen should have formed big partnerships.
It was one of the most embarrassing days for the Indian cricket team, with the side accounting for their lowest ever total in international cricket. After Australia reduced India to 15/2, it was more of regulation but what unfolded after that was crazy at many levels. It prompted many former cricketers and experts to bash the Indian team and their approach but for Parthiv, who was a part of the team when India toured Australia, it was shambolic.
“The score that we are seeing now - 36/9 - I don’t know how to summarize that, how to analyze any of it. The first-innings score was not bad at all. Especially the way we dismissed the Aussies then. But there is no real explanation for 36/9. Even if someone bowled an extra-ordinary spell, you really can’t fathom this batting display.”
“Virat, Rahane, Vihari are big players. They have batted in big stages. How will they justify such a low score in your life? This must be Indian cricket’s worst-ever performance. Once we were playing a Ranji Trophy game and were all-out for 42. We could never really understand how that happened. Notwithstanding the bowling, you need to form a partnership and should have done better.”
India will now take on Australia in the second Test, but with Virat Kohli not available and Mohammed Shami suffering an injury on the last ball of India’s innings, signs are ominous. The Test will begin on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
