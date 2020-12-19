IND vs AUS | Prithvi Shaw is not the one that has failed here, it's the selectors, asserts Tom Moody

Yesterday at 9:03 PM
Tom Moody has opined that it was the Indian selectors who failed in their assessment for picking Prithvi Shaw instead of in-form Shubman Gill who was in good form in the warm-up game. He has also added that Gill has the technique and a wonderful temperament to succeed in Australia.
Prithvi Shaw faced quite a lot of flak after his failure in the warm-up games, especially after playing unnecessary shots, and when he got the nod ahead of Shubman Gill, who scored a half-century against Australia A, things turned out even worse. Shaw failed massively with his technique getting exposed big-time but Moody asserted that it was a failed experiment in the first place.
"Prithvi Shaw is not the one that has failed here, the selectors have failed. He shouldn't have gotten picked to begin with knowing that he's coming into this Test series out of form and also with the technical flaws that have been exposed over a dozen balls. So to me he was set up to fail in a way," Moody told ESPNCricinfo.
"For me, Shubman Gill should have been the person to play to begin with. His technique is a lot more watertight and he's shown that he's got a wonderful temperament," he added.
However, the celebrated coach, who has returned to Sunrisers Hyderabad as the Director of Cricket, stated that Shaw has a big future and needs to work on his temperament big-time.
"I'm not saying that Prithvi Shaw is not going to make a good Test cricketer. He's got a huge future in front of him. But at the moment it's not so much his fault. I think the decision to play him was wrong," said Moody.
