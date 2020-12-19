IND vs AUS | Not fair to blame the Indian batsmen for their dismissals, expresses Sunil Gavaskar

On Day 3, the Australian seamers blew open India’s batting in an hour of the most-Test-like bowling, with nine wickets in just two hours to dismiss India for just 36 runs. While the rest of the world were critical of India’s batting display, former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar expressed that it is not fair to blame the Indian batsmen for their dismissals, and showered praises for the Australian bowlers. Josh Hazlewood recorded his best-ever figures in a pink-ball game, picking up five wickets for eight runs, while on the other hand, Pat Cummins too made inroads with a 4-21 himself early on in the innings.