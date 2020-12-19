IND vs AUS | Not fair to blame the Indian batsmen for their dismissals, expresses Sunil Gavaskar

Yesterday at 5:31 PM
Sunil Gavaskar, following India’s loss, has expressed that it is not fair to blame the Indian batsmen for the collapse and gave credit to Australia’s bowling attack for their showing. He also stated that any other team in the world would have got out in such a way against the hosts.
Ever since Australia’s regaining of the Ashes in 2019, their bowling attack - Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon - has created ripples in the cricketing scene. So much so the talk of the town ahead of this series was a contest between the two bowling sides in comparison to the usual talks of the batsmen headlining the act.
On Day 3, the Australian seamers blew open India’s batting in an hour of the most-Test-like bowling, with nine wickets in just two hours to dismiss India for just 36 runs. While the rest of the world were critical of India’s batting display, former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar expressed that it is not fair to blame the Indian batsmen for their dismissals, and showered praises for the Australian bowlers. Josh Hazlewood recorded his best-ever figures in a pink-ball game, picking up five wickets for eight runs, while on the other hand, Pat Cummins too made inroads with a 4-21 himself early on in the innings.
“Maybe be not all-out for 36, maybe 72 or 80-90 but the way Hazlewood, Cummins bowled and the earlier 3-over spell from Starc, they asked a lot of questions. So it’s not fair to blame the Indian batsmen for the way they got out because it was just simply superb bowling by the Australian bowlers,” Gavaskar told Channel 7 on Saturday.
Incidentally, India’s score on Day 3 was also their lowest in Test history. Alongside that, Gavaskar also stated any team on the international front would have skittled out facing such high-quality pace bowling.
“I mean, any team that is all-out for its lowest test score since the time it started playing cricket, that’s never good to see. But having said that, if any other team had been facing that kind of bowling, they would have also got out.” Gavaskar told Channel 7 on Saturday.
