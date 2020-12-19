IND vs AUS | Maybe it’s time to look at Rishabh Pant for second Test, feels Deep Dasgupta

Indian batting fell like a pack of cards on the Day 3 afternoon after Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins ran through the Indian batting order. The damage was already done when Wriddhiman Saha came out to bat, but there was some faith in the wicket-keeper somehow standing up and delivering an innings but it never appeared. That brought the Pant vs Saha debate once again and Saha’s former Bengal teammate Dasgupta batted for the young Dellhite to instead be included for the second Test.