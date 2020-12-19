From R Ashwin's A+ to Prithvi Shaw's F: Grading Indian player's performance in the Adelaide Test

For all the hype, anticipation and drama built around the day-night Test, it didn't even last more than two and half days. In the end it turned out to be a comfortable win for the Australians as they routed out India for 9/36 after being down and out at the finish of the second day.

Prithvi Shaw- F

Hard to know who to blame for Shaw's terrible displays in the game, team management for throwing the 21-year-old down the drain despite his poor run or the batter himself for not working out on his technical flaws. All that Shaw could last was six balls in the Test and there was no fairy tale turnaround. A dropped catch added to his and team's misery.

Mayank Agarwal- C

For all the class, discipline, and temperament that Mayank exhibited on day one, he just has 26 runs to show for in the game. The senior opener of the two was found flat-footed in the first innings, while his defense was opened up today and left a lot to be desired for someone who's fastest Indian opener to 1,000 Test runs and made a name for himself in Australia.

Cheteshwar Pujara - B

Pujara turned into a wall for India with his enterprising 40 odd in the first innings with his unflappable temperament and monk-esque patience. However, his duck today was disappointing as he was the man to weather the storm and take the shine of the new ball, which he didn't. The result - Aussies blew away the Indian middle-order.

Virat Kohli - A

Highest run-scorer in the game, Virat Kohli was in his trance mode on day one with his solid patience and tight game around the off-stump. Even today, his approach was the best of the lot though the result didn't go his way and Adelaide Test was enough to show the gaping hole his absence would create.

Ajinkya Rahane- B+

Rahane had a characteristic SENA outing, where he first looks decent with the bat, hits some counter-attacking shots, gets the hopes going and then ditches, failing to convert starts. This time, he also ditched Kohli which resulted in his run-out and impacted the Test greatly and displayed horrible feet movement in second innings, pretty much like day one to get out.

Hanuma Vihari - C

For all the domestic runs, the goodness, the correct technique, the solid temperament, the warm-up game runs, Hanuma Vihari put up a mediocre show, already frightening Indians of what lies ahead when middle-order's responsibility comes over his and Rahane's shoulders in absence of Kohli.

Wriddhiman Saha - F

Two innings and two soft dismissals. Playing ahead of a man (Pant) who averages 58.33 in Australia, Saha proved his detractors right. In fact, he even misjudged a catch yesterday, which is sort of unforgivable for a player, who is known for his keeping prowess and plays as a specialist glove-man.

R Ashwin - A+

The Indian off-spinner was the star for India in the Test as he put up a phenomenal show on day 2 with his flight, guile, drift, rhythm, and natural variations to end with five wickets in the Test and change perceptions about himself in SENA nations. He got out both star batsmen Smith and Labuschagne in the game cheaply.

Umesh Yadav - B

Umesh Yadav, for a change, had a decent away outing as he played a key role in wrapping up Australia's lower-middle-order which is one of India's major weaknesses. However, he got ahead of himself in times of desperation and leaked a lot of runs in the second innings. Still, had an impressive game overall.

Jasprit Bumrah- B+

As expected Bumrah was India's go-to-man as he bowled the most overs with impeccable accuracy in the first innings and also took out the Aussie openers after choking them. In second innings, like Umesh, he was off the mark and tried too many things but with 90 required, it's hard to expect much. But, he looked great like usual, in addition, promised with the bat too. Bumrah for seaming all-rounder, eh?

Mohammed Shami- B+

If not for the dropped catch, Shami would no way have gone wicketless in the Test. Shami was the pick of the fast bowlers and nailed the right line and lengths straightaway unlike Bumrah and Umesh in the first innings, who at times weren't full enough to get the edge. Why India didn't open with him in the first innings still remains a mystery but he needs to be fit as he promised a lot in the game.