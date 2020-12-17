West Indies confirm Bangladesh tour for two Tests, three ODIs
Today at 1:46 PM
After a short tour to look after the safety protocols, West Indies have confirmed that the team will tour Bangladesh for two Tests and three ODIs in January. The visitors will arrive in Dhaka on January 10 and will serve a three-day Quarantine before serving a four-day soft Quarantine.
After thoroughly inspecting the bio-security plans and health protocols in the country, Windies have declared a curtailed series between two nations, with one Test less and the T20I series not finding a spot in the schedule. The three ODIs will be played in Dhaka and Chattogram on January 20, 22, and 25 while the visitors will play a One-day warm-up game a couple of days before the ODI series kicks off.
The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, which will host the third ODI, is also slated to host the first Test from February 3 while the second Test will be played in Dhaka from February 11. The Windies side will leave the shore just a day after the official fifth day of the Test.
Since the pandemic struck, Bangladesh haven’t played a single international match and have instead organized a one-off Bangabandhu T20 to restart cricket in the country. Currently, Bangladesh have Pakistan, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand and Sri Lanka series postponed which BCB said they are trying to reschedule as soon as possible.
