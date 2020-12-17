VIDEO | Ricky 'God' Ponting predicts Prithvi Shaw's exact way of dismissal before he gets out 

There is no better feeling in the world then when you can sense something is brewing up and verbalize it before anyone else could and it exactly comes out word-to-word especially during the live broadcast. We have seen the experts made to eat their words in public view after their prediction comes out horribly wrong, including Michael Vaughan who predicted a whitewash across formats but Ricky Ponting ain't a genius for nothing. The Delhi Capitals coach who knows his apprentice Prithvi Shaw way too well made a bang-on prediction about the way Australians can get him out, as early as after the first delivery of the day.