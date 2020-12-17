VIDEO | Ricky 'God' Ponting predicts Prithvi Shaw's exact way of dismissal before he gets out 

Today at 1:02 PM
Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar were two greatest batsmen of their times but it was always Sachin who was touted as the demigod of cricket. But Ponting is surely going after the tag of the god and he commenced his journey by predicting Shaw's exact way of dismissal a ball before he got out.
There is no better feeling in the world then when you can sense something is brewing up and verbalize it before anyone else could and it exactly comes out word-to-word especially during the live broadcast. We have seen the experts made to eat their words in public view after their prediction comes out horribly wrong, including Michael Vaughan who predicted a whitewash across formats but Ricky Ponting ain't a genius for nothing. The Delhi Capitals coach who knows his apprentice Prithvi Shaw way too well made a bang-on prediction about the way Australians can get him out, as early as after the first delivery of the day.
Ponting clearly asserted on the broadcast that Shaw doesn't like to commit his front foot to the line of the ball and if the ball swings in, there is a gap between his bat and pad that can be exploited. And as if the Australians, especially Mitchell Starc, had an earpiece of the commentary feed, the very next few seconds were a manifestation of Ponting's words as Starc followed the strategy with full conviction and heart and didn't err one bit.
The left-armer delivered a perfect in-swinger to the Indian opener on the second delivery of the morning. As expected Shaw didn't cover the line of the ball, and the ball which angled away from him came back sharply to travel through the day-light difference between bat and pad of Shaw to kiss the stumps and prove Ricky Ponting right instantly. Shaw had to take a long walk back to the pavilion as he bagged a duck, his first in Test cricket after seven innings in Indian colours.
