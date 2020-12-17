SMAT 2021 | Tamil Nadu name Karthik, Vijay and Shankar in the probables; CV Varun misses out

Today at 9:57 AM
Ahead of the 2021 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association have named the 26-man probables for the tournament with Dinesh Karthik, Murali Vijay and Vijay Shankar in the squad. However, Varun Chakravarthy misses out with an injury while KB Arun Karthik makes a comeback.
Last year’s finalists of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, named the 26-man probable squad for the upcoming 20-over domestic competition, which included the familiar names of Dinesh Karthik, Murali Vijay and Vijay Shankar in the setup. However, at the same time, Varun Chakravarthy, who had a stellar IPL season and got his first Indian call-up continues to stay away from the game recovering from the injury.
KB Arun Karthik, who last played for Puducherry in first-class cricket has been named in the Tamil Nadu probables, on the back of his illustrious TNPL season where he looked effortless with the bat. Meanwhile, Sandeep Warrier, who moved bases from Kerala to Tamil Nadu has been named in the first of state squads post his move.
However, the trio of - Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar and T Natarajan have not been named owing to their involvement with the national team. Aswin Crist, who was one of the net bowlers for Chennai Super Kings during the IPL has recovered completely from his injury to be named in the setup, after two years.
“We have chosen the players based on last year’s performance. It is a balanced one with a mix of experience and youth,” Vasudevan told PTI.
The tournament is set to start from January 10, with the final being played on January 31 across six states in a bio-bubble environment.
Tamil Nadu probables: Dinesh Karthik, M Vijay, B Aparajith, B Indrajith, Vijay Shankar, M Shahrukh Khan, C Hari Nishaanth, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, K B Arun Karthik, Akshay V Srinivasan, N Jagadeesan, M Abhinav, Aswin Crist, M Mohammed, G Periyasamy, Sandeep Warrier, S Harish Kumar, K Vignesh, R Silambarasan, J Kousik, R Sonu Yadav, M Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, L Sathiyannaarayanan and M E Yazh Arun Mozhi.
