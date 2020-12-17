SMAT 2021 | Tamil Nadu name Karthik, Vijay and Shankar in the probables; CV Varun misses out

Last year’s finalists of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, named the 26-man probable squad for the upcoming 20-over domestic competition, which included the familiar names of Dinesh Karthik, Murali Vijay and Vijay Shankar in the setup. However, at the same time, Varun Chakravarthy, who had a stellar IPL season and got his first Indian call-up continues to stay away from the game recovering from the injury.