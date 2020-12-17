IND vs AUS | India need to hold back aggression, natural instincts and be a little more disciplined, opines Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar has opined that the visiting Indian team need to hold back their aggression and curb their natural instincts against Australia alongside maintaining a little more discipline. Alongside that, Sachin also stressed upon the ‘time’ factor which plays a crucial role in Day-Night Tests.

Having played just one Day-Night Test, India go into the first Test in Adelaide on the backfoot in terms of preparation for the pink-ball clash. On the other hand, the hosts have played seven pink-ball games, with a 100% record against their name making this contest one of the most hyped events this year.

While the tourists were a bit more aggressive and went with their natural instincts in the second warm-up game, Indian stalwart Sachin Tendulkar opined that they need to control themselves. Sachin also added that alongside holding back aggression and curbing the natural instincts, the Indians on the field must be more disciplined to come away with a victory in Adelaide.

“Maybe towards the end of the 2nd session and the beginning of the last session might be the phase where the ball does a little bit extra where you need to hold back your aggression and natural instincts and be a little more disciplined,” said Tendulkar, reported HT.

The former Indian batsman also reckoned that having a close look at the ‘clock’ would be extremely crucial in the context for a result. With the pink-ball seaming and swinging more under lights, Sachin stated that it would be one of the crucial phases of the game.

“Whatever I have seen with the pink-ball Tests, you have to be extremely aware of the clock. Whenever the sun is going down and the temperature drops and before dew sets in and the grass is nice and cool, there is going to be a little extra lateral movement of the surface. That is when you don’t just respect the bowler but you also respect the conditions,” Tendulkar said.

Sachin also recollected his meeting with Virat Kohli during their pink-ball clash with Bangladesh, where the Indian pacers picked up 20 wickets. The former Indian top-order batsman opined that it is crucial to take keen note of the ball moving around under lights.

“Also when I met the team in Kolkata and spoke to the team management and obviously there was Virat, if there are 2 wickets, don’t look to score those 20 runs extra. You’re better off declaring at that time and getting their top 3 batters. You might be short by 20 runs but you would have possibly saved 120 runs there,” he signed off.