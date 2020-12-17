IND vs AUS | Gutted to miss out on first Test; hopeful of playing the Boxing Day Test, reckons David Warner

David Warner, who missed the first Test in Adelaide, has admitted that he was left gutted to miss out on the first Test that started Thursday. However, the left-hander was confident of upping his fitness to be available in time for the second Test, the Boxing Day Test that starts next week.

Australia will finally breathe easy, with David Warner’s return around the corner after suffering a rather nasty groin strain during the second ODI in Sydney, which ruled him out of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval. In Warner’s absence, the Kangaroos promoted Matthew Wade to open the innings alongside Joe Burns as Cameron Green made his debut in the first Test.

Last summer, the left-handed opener was crucial to Australia’s stunning run in the longest format, where they went unbeaten at home against both Pakistan and New Zealand. Warner, who looked back at his missing from the first Test, reckoned that he was left gutted after missing out from action in Adelaide.

"(Adelaide's) my first missed Test through injury so I'm obviously very disappointed with that. With the big series that it is, it's devastating to miss a Test but I know that the guys who are walking out there are going to put their best foot forward," Warner told Australian sports radio network SEN about the Melbourne Test, reported TOI.

However, Warner also was hopeful of making it to the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Before Warner can make the comeback, the southpaw stated that he will up training and running sessions up a notch to be in the best shape for the second Test.

"I am (hopeful), that's one that I never want to miss out on. Hopefully I can get up and about and start running at a higher tempo,” he added.

“I managed to get up to 14 kilometres an hour (8.7mph) so I've got to work towards a max of 26 to 30 kilometres an hour by next week. If I can run between wickets and move laterally and do some ground fielding by the end of next week, I should be ready to go. Fingers are crossed."

Since the start of the World Test Championship, David Warner has swept away batting records, with 881 runs in ten innings after suffering a lean patch in England, where he was seemingly found out. However, during the home stretch, the left-hander notched his batting up a pace, with an unbeaten 335 against Pakistan and would be hoping to make an immediate impact against India later this year.