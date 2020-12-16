S Sreesanth named in Kerala probables list for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

A familiar face could appear on a cricket field for the first time in seven and a half years as S Sreesanth, on Tuesday, was named in Kerala’s 26-man probables list for the 2020/21 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. 37-year-old Sreesanth last played a professional game of cricket on May 9, 2013, against the Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League, after which he was handed a seven-year ban by the BCCI for his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing controversy that shook the T20 extravaganza. Sreesanth served out his ban in September, and now has been immediately included in Kerala’s squad after becoming eligible for selection.