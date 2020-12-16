IND vs AUS | Team India announce playing XI for first Test; Shaw, Saha preferred over Gill, Pant

The inclusion of Shaw was not the only controversial call the management took as they also chose to overlook Rishabh Pant, despite him scoring a quickfire ton in the second warm-up game against Australia A. Pant, who played in the New Zealand series and was expected to start the Tests, has instead been replaced by Wriddhiman Saha, who has only played 4 SENA Tests in his career. Saha scored a valiant fifty in the first warm-up game against Australia A, and is seen by the management as the ‘safer’ option behind the stumps.