BCCI AGM to be held at Motera Stadium; Representatives to undergo Covid test

Today at 10:09 AM
The BCCI’s 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will take place on December 24, will be held at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has told the representatives. The members, in the meeting, are set to discuss the all-important topic of inducting two new IPL teams.
After months of uncertainty, with at one stage there being talks of a potential scrapping, the BCCI’s 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on December 24 at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Contrary to initial fears, the meeting will take place face-to-face and all state representatives will undergo RT-PCR tests on December 23, for detecting any possible cases of Covid. The news was communicated to all state representatives via email by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who also insisted on the importance of ‘not letting the guard down’.
“Dear Sir / Ma’am, the BCCI will conduct its 89th AGM on Thursday, 24th December 2020. The office-bearers have decided that the crucial meeting will take place at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera. As you are aware that our long-drawn battle against COVID-19 has not ended yet, the BCCI medical team has chalked out a detailed plan for everyone’s safety and wellbeing. While we gather to take stock of the season gone by and look at the road ahead, it is important that we don’t let our guard down,” read Jay Shah’s email, as reported by TOI.
“The pandemic has unleashed unprecedented challenges but we have done our best to ride this tide. With your unflinching support and cooperation, we were able to pull off a tournament of the magnitude of the IPL. Time has now come to get back on our feet and resume our cricketing operations at home. I firmly believe that with discussion and dialogue, we will be able to turn the corner. Let us strictly follow the guidelines and adhere to the protocols set for the AGM.”
There will be myriad topics on the board’s agenda, but the introduction of two new IPL franchises is expected to take center stage. News has been floating around since the conclusion of IPL 2020 that the subsequent 2021 edition will foresee the introduction of two new teams, and more clarity is expected to emerge post the AGM on December 24. The appointment of three new national selectors for the vacant slots and the appointment of India's ICC representative are also expected to be topics of key importance in the AGM.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.