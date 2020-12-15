Sunrisers Hyderabad appoint Tom Moody as Director of Cricket

A familiar face will return to Sunrisers Hyderabad as the franchise took to Twitter earlier today to confirm that former coach Tom Moody will return to the side as the club’s Director of Cricket. Moody was appointed as Sunrisers’ first-ever coach ahead of IPL 2013, but the club parted ways with the Australian post IPL 2019, after which they roped in Trevor Bayliss as the head coach. Bayliss led the Orange Army to a ‘Qualifier 2’ finish in IPL 2020, but next season, the incumbent coach will have the opportunity to work alongside the former coach and the new Director of Cricket, Tom Moody.