Sunrisers Hyderabad appoint Tom Moody as Director of Cricket

Sunrisers Hyderabad have confirmed that former head coach Tom Moody will return to the club in a new role, as the Director of Cricket of the franchise. Moody, who SRH parted ways with post the 2019 IPL, served as the franchise’s head coach for 7 seasons, and also delivered them their only IPL title.
A familiar face will return to Sunrisers Hyderabad as the franchise took to Twitter earlier today to confirm that former coach Tom Moody will return to the side as the club’s Director of Cricket. Moody was appointed as Sunrisers’ first-ever coach ahead of IPL 2013, but the club parted ways with the Australian post IPL 2019, after which they roped in Trevor Bayliss as the head coach. Bayliss led the Orange Army to a ‘Qualifier 2’ finish in IPL 2020, but next season, the incumbent coach will have the opportunity to work alongside the former coach and the new Director of Cricket, Tom Moody.
🚨 Announcement 🚨@TomMoodyCricket has been appointed as the Director of Cricket for SunRisers Hyderabad.#OrangeArmy #KeepRising pic.twitter.com/EGHJNExTTm— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 15, 2020
Although SRH parted ways with Moody post the 2019 season, the club enjoyed its golden phase under the tenureship of the 55-year-old Australian. In his maiden season with the franchise, he led them to a Top 4 finish, and three seasons later, in IPL 2016, Moody delivered the franchise it's one and only IPL title. SRH have since not won an IPL trophy, but they have reached the playoffs in every single season.
Moody, who transformed SRH from a mid-table side into world beaters, had served as an independent analyst across platforms during IPL 2020, where he was not a part of any franchise.
