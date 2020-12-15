Punjab name Yuvraj Singh in Syed Mushtaq Ali probables but sweat over BCCI permission concern

Today at 11:21 AM
The Punjab Cricket Association have named Yuvraj Singh in their probables list for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but are yet to receive the BCCI permission for the same. Meanwhile, Barinder Sran has secured the NOC from Chandigarh and is looking to move back to Punjab.
A few months ago, Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) secretary Puneet Bali, who had requested Yuvraj to come out of retirement, later revealed that Yuvraj too was keen on helping Punjab to win the tournament. It created a controversial situation given Yuvraj had already played in the foreign T20 leagues and hence wasn't eligible to play in India, as was the case with Pravin Tambe in the IPL auction.
While PCA have named Yuvraj in the probables list for Syed Mushtaq Ali, starting on January 10, there is no clarity if he will actually play. BCCI permission notwithstanding, ToI reported that the southpaw’s lack of match-fitness is also one of the reasons.
In another case, left-arm pacer Barinder Sran secured a no-objection certificate from Chandigarh and has desired to move back to his former team and was present in the 30-member Punjab squad in the ongoing camp in Mohali.
Last year, Sran picked five wickets in as many List-A matches, two wickets in four T20 matches and was wicket-less in the solitary Ranji Trophy game he played against Arunachal Pradesh.
Punjab probables: Mandeep Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Salil Arora, Gitansh Khera, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Karan Kaila, Rahul Sharma, Krishan Alang, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Ikjot Singh, Naman Dhir, Abhishek Gupta, Himanshu Satyawan, Gurkeerat Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anmol Malhotra, Aarush Sabharwal, Abhinav Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Baltej Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Barinder Sarn, Gurnoor Singh, Harjas, Abhijit Garg, Kunwar Pathak
