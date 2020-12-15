Mushfiqur Rahim issues apology after ugly on-field incident with Nasum Ahmed

In the eliminator game between Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal in the Bangabandhu T20 League, Beximco skipper Rahim bumped with his teammate Nasum Ahmed while taking a catch of Afif Hossain. Although the catch should have been attempted by the keeper alone, Nasum failed to judge the angle and tried running for the catch.

That could have turned dangerous with the bump threatening a spill catch, but Rahim gobbled it up safely but the attempt made him angry. Rahim was short-tempered and instead of celebrating the wicket, he was seen almost hitting the fielder. It caused a public outrage and people criticised Rahim for his behaviour.

However, a day after the incident, the former Bangladesh skipper has expressed regret over his actions and has issued an official apology. Rahim issued his apology on his Facebook page, where he also posted a picture of him sitting alongside Nasum Ahmed.

“First of all officially I would like to apologize to all my fans and spectators regarding the incident that happened yesterday during the match. I have already apologized after the game to my fellow team mate Nasum. Secondly I seek forgiveness from Almighty. I always remember I am a human being above all and the gesture that I have shown was not acceptable at all. In shaa Allah in near future I promise it won’t be repeated on the ground or outside the ground....JazakAllah khair,” Rahim wrote.