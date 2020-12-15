IND vs AUS | Cameron Green will make Test debut if he passes fitness tests, confirms Justin Langer

Today at 9:27 AM
Australia head coach Justin Langer has confirmed that prodigal all-rounder Cameron Green will make his Test debut on Thursday if he passes a few late fitness tests after suffering a mild concussion last week. Green suffered a concussion in the second warmup game after being hit on his temple.
In what comes as a huge boost for the Australian side two days ahead of the first Test in Adelaide, head coach Justin Langer has confirmed that Cameron Green is “looking good” and will make his Test debut on Thursday should he pass a few late fitness tests. Green, who averages 72.6 in the Sheffield Shield this season, struck an impeccable ton against India in the first warm-up game at the Drummoyne Oval, but then suffered an untimely concussion in the pink-ball practice game last week.
Bowling his seventh over, the 21-year-old was struck on the side of his head by a Jasprit Bumrah straight drive, and tests later confirmed that the all-rounder had, indeed, suffered a mild concussion. The blow initially put his Test debut in doubt, but Langer confirmed that Green was recovering exceptionally well and added that a Test debut awaits a youngster should he clear a few hurdles.
"If he's passed fit he'll definitely play. We're just going through the concussion protocols. We all saw, it was a very unusual incident that happened with him,” Langer was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"If Cameron gets through the protocols and he gets through training and he feels good, I've seen him last night, he had a big smile on his face, he had another test this morning that we got good news.”
Langer also confirmed that the batting position of Marnus Labuschagne will remain undisturbed, meaning the fight for the last three spots will be between Matthew Wade, Joe Burns and Marcus Harris. In the absence of both Warner and Pucovski, Wade, who averages 50 batting at No.5 since his recall in 2019, has been suggested by many former cricketers, including Shane Warne, as an option to do a job up top, but Langer revealed that he will take a call on the same on the day of the first Test.
