IND vs AUS | Cameron Green will make Test debut if he passes fitness tests, confirms Justin Langer

Langer also confirmed that the batting position of Marnus Labuschagne will remain undisturbed, meaning the fight for the last three spots will be between Matthew Wade, Joe Burns and Marcus Harris. In the absence of both Warner and Pucovski, Wade, who averages 50 batting at No.5 since his recall in 2019, has been suggested by many former cricketers, including Shane Warne, as an option to do a job up top, but Langer revealed that he will take a call on the same on the day of the first Test.