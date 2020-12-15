ICC Test Rankings | Kohli regains second spot from Williamson; Rahane sneaks into Top 10

Today at 4:48 PM
Kane Williamson, who missed the second Test versus Windies due to the birth of his child, has slipped below Virat Kohli to 3rd spot in the revised Test rankings released by the ICC on Tuesday. Tom Latham’s mean outing, meanwhile, saw Ajinkya Rahane sneak into the Top 10 of the batsman’s rankings.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli received a minor boost ahead of the first Test versus Australia on Thursday, as Kane Williamson’s absence from the second Test against the Windies saw him overtake the Kiwi skipper and regain the second spot in ICC’s batsman’s rankings for Tests. Williamson had equalled Kohli last week after his impeccable 251 in Hamilton, but his absence from the second Test has now seen him go 9 points (877) below his Indian counterpart (886). The duo are, however, still some distance away from the top-ranked Steve Smith, who sits mighty atop with 911 ranking points.
There was also one more change in the Top 10 of the batsman’s rankings as Ajinkya Rahane broke into the Top 10, displacing New Zealand’s Tom Latham. The brand new Kiwi stand-in skipper only managed a lacklustre 27 in the second Test in Wellington, and the underwhelming showing saw him slip out of the Top 10. Rahane is now two points (726) ahead of Latham (724), with the batters scheduled to play Tests against Australia and Pakistan respectively.
There was more misery for the Kiwis, though, as Neil Wagner surrendered the second spot back to Stuart Broad. Wagner impressed with the bat in Wellington, scoring an unbeaten 66, but him picking only 3 wickets across two innings saw him drop 5 points (840) below Broad (845). There was also more good news for Indians as Jason Holder’s wicketless outing in the New Zealand series saw him drop out of the Top 10, in turn pushing both Jasprit Bumrah (8th) and Ravichandran Ashwin (10th) up by one spot.
Elsewhere, Ben Stokes extended his lead at the top of the all-rounders’ rankings over Holder. Stokes (446) is now 23 points clear of Holder, but he will not get a chance to improve on his numbers until the India series in February, having been rested for England’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka.
Earlier, New Zealand, while climbing to the third spot in the World Test Championship Table, also closed in on Australia’s number one ranking, only shy of their Trans-Tasman rivals (116.461) by a few decimal points (116.375).
