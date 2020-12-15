ICC Test Rankings | Kohli regains second spot from Williamson; Rahane sneaks into Top 10

Indian skipper Virat Kohli received a minor boost ahead of the first Test versus Australia on Thursday, as Kane Williamson’s absence from the second Test against the Windies saw him overtake the Kiwi skipper and regain the second spot in ICC’s batsman’s rankings for Tests. Williamson had equalled Kohli last week after his impeccable 251 in Hamilton, but his absence from the second Test has now seen him go 9 points (877) below his Indian counterpart (886). The duo are, however, still some distance away from the top-ranked Steve Smith, who sits mighty atop with 911 ranking points.