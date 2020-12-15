BBL fine Chris Lynn, Dan Lawrence and Brisbane Heat after Covid protocol breach

After a thorough investigation into breach in Covid protocol during a Big Bash League game, Brisbane Heat and its players Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence have been reprimanded with fines. Heat have been fined $50,000, $20,000 suspended for the remainder of the season.

Yesterday, after the BBL management found out that Lynn and Lawrence breached the Covid-19 protocols, they were sent in for a test. Although that returned negative, they were asked to use a different change room and were not allowed in the team dugout while being asked to maintain distance during on-field celebrations.

It was unusual but as Sean Carroll, CA's Head of Security and Integrity, said on Monday, it was an extremely necessary measure that had to be taken. Now after the completion of an investigation into the incident, Brisbane Heat has been fined $50,000, with $20,000 suspended for the remainder of the season.

"Brisbane Heat has been fined $50,000, with $20,000 suspended for the remainder of the KFC BBL|10 season for a breach of sections 1, 3, 4 and 9 of the COVID-19 Directive for State Associations and W/BBL Teams," a Cricket Australia release stated.

"Lynn and Lawrence have each been issued a report and notice of charge under section 2.23 of the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct, relating to conduct that either (a) is contrary to the Spirit of Cricket; (b) is unbecoming of a representative or official; (c) is or could be harmful to the interests of cricket; or (d) does or could bring the game of cricket into disrepute. Both players have accepted a $10,000 fine, with $4,000 suspended for the remainder of the BBL|10 season," the release further said.

After the sanction, Carroll said COVID-19 hotspots and related impacts on State borders remain a challenge for the league and he requested everyone to adhere to the challenges.

"Potential COVID-19 hotspots and related impacts on State borders remain a challenge for the league and it is imperative that all protocols are adhered to, giving us the best opportunity to move around the country and execute the full schedule."

"While Australia's current COVID-19 infection rate remains low, we must ensure that appropriate measures are taken to reduce the possibility of any player, staff member or official being connected to a declared hot spot. State/Territory Governments enforced isolation and restrictions for crossing borders for declared hot spots may impact the individuals involved, the team and potentially jeopardise the BBL season.

"Medically, this particular breach was lower risk, but actions of this kind have the potential to compromise the integrity of and confidence in our bio-security protocols.”