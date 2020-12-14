Twitter reacts to enraged Mushfiqur Rahim threatening to punch teammate for almost sabotaging catch
Today at 11:12 PM
Known to be a hot-head, Mushfiqur Rahim had a moment he’d like to erase in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Monday. After narrowly avoiding collision to take a catch, Rahim lost his cool and was a millisecond away from punching the fielder at short fine leg, before withdrawing in the very last moment.
Rahim’s moment of madness infuriated the cricketing fraternity, who chastised the former Bangladesh skipper on social media for his distasteful actions that made him look like a bully. Apart from blasting Rahim for his actions, the Twitterati also expressed their sympathy for the fielder, who was mortified by the actions of Rahim.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident:
Calm down, Rahim. Literally. What a chotu 🐯🔥— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 14, 2020
(📹 @imrickyb) pic.twitter.com/657O5eHzqn
Hahaha! Sahi..
Chote ku Harbhajan slap treatment hona chahiye 😂— BobbyMpp (@PreethamPankaj) December 14, 2020
May be!
I think nagin dance in 2016 vs INDIA came to his mind🤣.. then coffin dance in front of his crowd🤣🤣🤣— ZIMBABAR_AZAMBWE_BEST_CRICKETER (@CrickND) December 14, 2020
Ye banda itna chumtiya hai ki kya kahu!— Wiseguy (@not_a_wiseguy) December 14, 2020
Fielder ka catch tha bisi.
Mushfiqur rahim, what a clown!— Kaushal_AFC (@ChavanKaushal) December 14, 2020
Shouldn't have done that!
Not a great gesture by a Mushfiqur Rahim to a youngster.😠😠👎👎 https://t.co/HBz7vajhlg— Mudassir Hussain 🇵🇰🏏 (@Mudassi81702841) December 14, 2020
What an idiot Mushfiqur Rahim is ... pic.twitter.com/HL0SNhX6tK— Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) December 14, 2020
Shame on you #mushfiqurrahim pic.twitter.com/JZQG2EpWYN— 𝑺𝒂𝒕𝒚𝒂𝒎 𝑺𝒂𝒉𝒖 (@02Satyam) December 14, 2020
