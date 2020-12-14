IND vs AUS | Shane Warne picks Australia’s XI for Adelaide; backs Wade to open with Harris

It is not often that Australia head into a home summer not knowing who both their openers are, but unforeseen circumstances have put the hosts in a fix ahead of the first Test in Adelaide on Thursday. Injuries to David Warner and Will Pucovski, coupled with the disastrous form of incumbent Joe Burns, have meant that there is no certainty over who will bat at 1 and 2, despite the first Test starting in under three days’ time. While Marcus Harris was earlier drafted into the squad as Pucovski’s replacement and looks certain to be one of the two openers, Burns is still not assured of his place, after having posted scores of 4,0, 0 and 1 in the warm-up games against India.