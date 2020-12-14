IND vs AUS | Sean Abbott ruled out of Adelaide Test; Moises Henriques roped in as replacement

Today at 9:35 AM
Australia have added all-rounder Moises Henriques to their squad for the first Test, after Sean Abbott picked up a calf strain in the pink-ball warm-up game at the SCG. Abbott, part of the original Test squad, bowled only 7 overs in the 2nd innings versus India before walking away with injury.
Injuries are continuing to surge in the Australian camp ahead of the all-important Test series as days ahead of the first Test, the hosts have been dealt with yet another injury blow. Sean Abbott, who was called up to the original squad on the back of his impressive start to the Sheffield Shield season with bat and ball, has been ruled out the first Test with a calf strain.
Abbott, who played in the T20I series versus the Indians, partook in the three-day pink-ball warm-up game at the SCG which ended in a draw on Sunday, but while did exceptionally well in the first innings, picking 3 wickets, his game came to a premature end in the second. The 28-year-old sustained a calf-strain early into the second innings, owing to which he was only able to bowl 7 overs and also has been now ruled out of the first Test in Adelaide.
His injury is a blow to Australia’s pace department, but the hosts have used the opportunity to strengthen their batting. Veteran Moises Henriques, who impressed in the limited-over games, has been drafted into the squad as Abbott’s replacement. While Henriques has barely bowled in the Shield this season, he averages 67.6 with the bat and has also struck two tons in six innings. Should Henriques get picked in the first XI, it will be just the fifth Test of his career, and his first since 2016. The 33-year-old accidentally made his Test debut versus the Indians, in Chennai, back in 2013.
Meanwhile, cricket.com.au have reported that young Cameron Green, who suffered a concussion three days ago after being hit by a Jasprit Bumrah straight drive at SCG, is recovering well after withdrawing from the warm-up game. Green was seen as a strong contender to play the Adelaide Test, but the concussion he suffered on Friday put his hopes on jeopardy. The Aussies are, however, yet to provide any clarity on what their final XI will look like.
