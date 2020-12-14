IND vs AUS | Sean Abbott ruled out of Adelaide Test; Moises Henriques roped in as replacement

His injury is a blow to Australia’s pace department, but the hosts have used the opportunity to strengthen their batting. Veteran Moises Henriques, who impressed in the limited-over games, has been drafted into the squad as Abbott’s replacement. While Henriques has barely bowled in the Shield this season, he averages 67.6 with the bat and has also struck two tons in six innings. Should Henriques get picked in the first XI, it will be just the fifth Test of his career, and his first since 2016. The 33-year-old accidentally made his Test debut versus the Indians, in Chennai, back in 2013.