IND vs AUS | Many people see Gill as opener but for me, he should bat at 6, reckons Ajit Agarkar

Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar has opined that unlike a lot of other experts who feel that Shubman Gill should open, he feels Gill should bat at no.6 in the batting order. After his great run of form in the second warm-up game, Gill is likely to partner Mayank Agarwal in the first Test.

As we are getting closer to the first Test of the much awaited Border-Gavaskar trophy between India and Australia, the curiosity around India's playing XI is on the rise. India have three options to pick from for the one vacant openers slot with KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill the contenders just like there is a fight between Saha and Pant for wicket-keepers slot. However, after two class innings from Shubman Gill in the second warm-up game against Australia A, Gill is likely to open in Test series opener at Adelaide Oval beginning from December 17.

However, Ajit Agarkar is of the opinion that Gill should't open instead bat at no.6 in Tests against Australia. He feels no.6 is a better suited position for Gill, who is yet to play even a single Test at the top-level.

"Everyone seems to be an opener at the moment in this squad, isn't it? Because Vihari and Rahane are obviously going to be playing in the middle order with Pujara," Agarkar said on the Sony Sports Network, reported TOI.

"So those are three spots that you would believe are occupied. My pick would be Shubman Gill [at 6]. I think a lot of people have picked him as an opener," he added.

"Yes, he opened in first-class cricket for a season or a little bit more and has a good record. But I still feel that his best position might be somewhere in the middle at least in Test cricket, because I don't see any better options at this point," Agarkar said.

KL Rahul was picked in the Test squad after his brilliant run of form in the IPL but he had a rather mediocre ODI and T20I series against Australia in lead up to the Tests and didn't even feature in the pink-ball wwwarm-up game but he does have the experience of playing Test cricket in Australia and has in fact, even got a Test century Down Under. Agarkar, however, added that he will prefer Gill over Rahul though.

"People could point to KL Rahul and his white-ball form but if I had to pick, I'll go with Shubman Gill," he said.