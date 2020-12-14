IND vs AUS | Intimidating to play Australia in Australia but looking forward to it, asserts Shubman Gill

Youngster Shubman Gill, who is set to make his Test debut in Adelaide asserted that he's looking forward to the battle though admitted that it's intimidating to play in Australia. Gill had made a brilliant half-century in the second innings of the pink-ball warm-up game while Shaw had a poor game.

India's youngster Shubman Gill, who has been making waves with his talent, class and consistency is likely to make his Test debut in Australia. Rohit Sharma's injury opened up a place at the top of the order and with Prithvi Shaw floundering his chances in both the warm-up games. Gill has high chances of featuring in the first Test in Adelaide which will be played under the lights with the pink ball. Debuting in Australia can be complex as high quality and full intensity cricket by the hosts is backed up by hostile crowd which can get on to the nerves of a newbie.

Shubman Gill, however, knows what he will be served with if he features in the Test series and is ready to take up the challenge with confidence.

"It's quite intimidating to play Australia in Australia, but I am really looking forward to it," Gill told KKR's official website, reported TOI.

"As a batsman, there is no bigger opportunity than to play against Australia at their home as your confidence gets a major boost if you manage to score runs here."

Australia and India have had their share of sledging incidents be it the banter between Sourav Ganguly- Steve Waugh, Dravid-Slater, Kohli-Johnson or Kohli-Paine and gone are the days when Indians would take up anything thrown at them at least verbally. Gill stated that he is more of a balanced kind of personality and tries to be aggressive at times, while at other, he doesn't mind minding his own business.

"There was a time when (Indian) players had a reputation of not being too aggressive, and people would take that for granted when sledging. Things have changed now," he said.

"Every character is different, some people like to keep quiet and not react while for others, engaging in a verbal-battle eggs them on to do better.

"For me, I'm neither the kind to always keep quiet, nor the type to keep going at the opposition."

"If the plan is to make us dance to their chin music, be rest assured we've got plenty of great moves in store," Gill said.

India's lack of pink-ball experience is highly talked about in lead up to the first Test and even Gill told that he hasn't played much with the pink-ball, so it will be a challenge.

"We practiced quite a bit with the pink ball in the lead-up to the Test match against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens last year (in November). But I haven't played any competitive first-class match under lights," Gill said.

The first Test between Australia and India will commence from December 17.