Australia A’s bowling, fielding and captaincy was an absolute disgrace, slams Allan Border

Allan Border has slammed Alex Carey’s Australia A side, after their draw against India, stating that their bowling, fielding and Carey’s captaincy performance was an absolute disgrace. He also in the same breath stated that the players who played on Sunday were not good enough for the top level.

Despite Australia A salvaging a draw in the wee hours of the second warm-up game, their performance left a lot to be desired, starting from the top order’s display. Joe Burns’s pathetic form continued with the bat as the right-hander continued to find ways of tackling his bad run of form. While Marcus Harris held the fort in the first innings, he was dismissed cheaply in the second before Nic Maddinson flashed a cut straight to the fielder, leaving the hosts in a disarray.

While Jack Wildermuth and Ben McDermott did get Australia A out of hard waters, eventually even salvaging a draw against all odds, their overall performance in the tour game left Allan Border stunned. The former Australian skipper slammed the display from the hosts, adding that from bowling, fielding and a captaincy standpoint, the hosts were an absolute disgrace.

“This is Australia A, they are representing Australia, they are young blokes trying to make their way. That fielding performance, bowling performance, captaincy performance – an absolute disgrace. Not up to scratch at all,” Border said on Fox Cricket, reported Indian Express.

“Just not good enough boys I’m afraid, I don’t often have a crack but after last night you deserve it,” he added.

Alongside that, Border also tore into Joe Burns’ performance, stating that the right-hander’s technique is just a sad sight, with the incumbent opener now under more fire than ever before the start of the first Test in Adelaide.

"That's where Joe Burns is at with his technique at the moment - he is just shot. It's a sad sight, isn't it, seeing a bloke really struggling to find any sort of form," Border said.

In reply to the Australian great, Australia A skipper Alex Carey opined that the attitude from the boys wasn’t bad, admitting that they were trying. He also stated that he would love a sit-down and chat about his game with the former Australian skipper.

"I guess, personally being out there, the attitude wasn't bad. We were trying. We had difficult situations with our bowlers, as I mentioned, making sure they got the right overs in. It was difficult out there with two set batters, and Rishabh (Pant) slogging it the way he did. But I absolutely would love to sit down and chat with AB for all parts of my game," Carey said post the game.