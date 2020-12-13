IND vs AUS | Tim Paine would be dropped by the end of Test series if he’s not scoring runs, reckons Mohammed Kaif

Today at 10:07 AM
Mohammed Kaif has reckoned that Tim Paine would find himself out of the Australian Test squad by the end of the Test series against India if he’s not scoring runs this summer. Kaif also stated that none of the Australian players who play in the IPL would be looking to fight the Indian players.
In what is a monumental tour on the calendar, India’s heavyweight-clash with Australia always is adhered as the Test of big standards. Last time in 2018-19 when India toured Down Under, the hosts were missing the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner, which was evident as the visitors bundled them out with the ball. However, with the return of the two stars, the series is garnered to be a closely-fought one between the two sides.
While Tim Paine’s captaincy was in focus last time the two sides met, former Indian batsman Mohammed Kaif has opined that Paine would be dropped by the end of the series if the runs are not coming his way. He also added that it would be better for the Tasmanian to concentrate on his batting and keeping this time around. Paine’s return with the bat in the last series against New Zealand was fairly evident, with 153 runs in the series coming in late for the Australians.
“I feel by the time the Test series is over, Tim Paine would have been dropped. He is not able to score runs with the bat. He just got the captaincy because Smith and Warner had the problem at the time. They were banned, so he was made the captain in compulsion. Now that they have come back, if he doesn’t score, then his playing in the XI will also be difficult. So it will be better if he concentrates on batting and keeping only this time,” Kaif said on the Sony Sports Network, reported Hindustan Times.
Another aspect of the battle between the two sides that caught the eye - Australian players sledging the Indians last time around. Paine’s banter with Rishabh Pant was a documented one but this time around, Kaif believes that it would once again have to be Paine, who would have to confront the Indians.
“All the players who play in the IPL, whether it is Finch, Warner or Cummins, none of them are going to fight now. Tim Paine does not play, he knows that he is not going to come to India, he does not have anything to do with the IPL, so he can confront the Indians.”
