IND vs AUS | Shaun Marsh's time is done as he's 37-year-old now, opines Brad Haddin

The absence of David Warner, who averages 65.94 in Australia and has 18 centuries in home shores and the untimely injury to Will Pucovski, who was in red-hot form in the domestic season has made Australia's opening their weak link ahead of the Border-Gavaskar trophy. While Joe Burns is fit but completely out of touch as he continued his poor run of form in practice games and all this has given rise to the demand for calling back Shaun Marsh to the fold who has scores of 62, 135, 115 and 88 in his last four innings for Western Australia.