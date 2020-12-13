IND vs AUS | Shaun Marsh's time is done as he's 37-year-old now, opines Brad Haddin
Today at 4:13 PM
Former Australia wicket-keeper batsman Brad Haddin has strongly objected the hullabaloo surrounding the possible return of Shaun Marsh as he feels his time is done and dusted. Australia's opening woes and absence of David Warner has got fans and media talking about the experienced Shaun Marsh.
The absence of David Warner, who averages 65.94 in Australia and has 18 centuries in home shores and the untimely injury to Will Pucovski, who was in red-hot form in the domestic season has made Australia's opening their weak link ahead of the Border-Gavaskar trophy. While Joe Burns is fit but completely out of touch as he continued his poor run of form in practice games and all this has given rise to the demand for calling back Shaun Marsh to the fold who has scores of 62, 135, 115 and 88 in his last four innings for Western Australia.
However, former Australia wicket-keeper batsman Brad Haddin is strongly against a return of the seasoned campaigner to the side as he feels his time is done and at 37, he shouldn't be playing for the Kangaroos again.
“I think Shaun Marsh’s time is done. The theatre around it sounds great. He has started the Sheffield Shield season in fine form, he’s played really well tonight but he’s 37 years of age. You’ve got to move on. Everyone wants him to play again for Australia because he is such a good person but I think we’ve got to look at someone else,” Haddin said on Fox Cricket, reported Hindustan Times.
Former Australian speedster Brett Lee also echoed Haddin's views on Shaun Marsh and feels he had his chances.
“The hardest thing for me is when he is on, he is so good to watch,” Lee said. “He has had his opportunities; he has had his chances. It’s probably been injury that has let him down rather than form,” the former Australia quick said.
India will take on Australia in the first Test in what is going to be the first day-night Test between the two rivals commencing from December 17 at Adelaide Oval.
