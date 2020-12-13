IND vs AUS | Pink-ball Test crucial to Test series result; Australia might cruise to a 4-0 win, predicts Michael Vaughan

“India will have to see off that trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood and Pat Cummins, they have to nullify that the kookaburra new ball. If not, Australia will prove to be too strong and powerful. The pink ball Test is the key to the series. If Australia, as they generally do in the Adelaide Day-Night Test, they have never been beaten with the pink ball. If Australia win that Test match and then India lose Virat Kohli for the next three, this could be 4-0 for Australia,” said Vaughan.