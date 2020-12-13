IND vs AUS | Pink-ball Test crucial to Test series result; Australia might cruise to a 4-0 win, predicts Michael Vaughan

Today at 11:42 AM
Michael Vaughan, ahead of the Test series between India and Australia, has predicted that the pink-ball Test would be crucial in determining the outcome of the four-match Test series. Alongside that, Vaughan also predicted that Australia might cruise to a 4-0 win over India in the Test series.
Australia’s impeccable record with the pink-ball and India’s batting prowess has made the first Test at Adelaide Oval as a key Test in the context of the four-match month-long series. India have just played one day-night Test, coming against Bangladesh in what was a roll-over result for them. However, the prospect of facing Australia away from home in one of their strong suits would be crucial in determining the result of the series.
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan, who credited India’s 2018-19 win against Australia to the pace attack of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, who picked up 48 wickets in between them, admitted that with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne’s form, it would be a different battle this time. However, at the same time, Vaughan feels that the first Test in Adelaide would be a deciding factor in the outcome of the series.
“India will have to see off that trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood and Pat Cummins, they have to nullify that the kookaburra new ball. If not, Australia will prove to be too strong and powerful. The pink ball Test is the key to the series. If Australia, as they generally do in the Adelaide Day-Night Test, they have never been beaten with the pink ball. If Australia win that Test match and then India lose Virat Kohli for the next three, this could be 4-0 for Australia,” said Vaughan.
While admitting that, Vaughan also believes that with David Warner missing the first Test, it would give India a host of opportunities to seize their chances. He also reckoned that Smith-Labuschagne’s partnership and Travis Head’s wicket would be crucial for India but the Australian bowling attack will always remain the most crucial part for the hosts.
“David Warner missing the first Test gives India a little bit of hope. There is a little bit of confusion about who will open the batting for Australia in Tests. Will Pucovski has been concussed. But that Smith-Labuschagne combination and Travis Head getting better. Also, I don’t see many batting units that will consistently get big scores in Australia against this Australian attack. That is why 4-0,” Vaughan added further.
