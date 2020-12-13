IND vs AUS | Mitchell Starc rejoins Australian squad; ready to feature in Adelaide Test

Today at 9:32 AM
After the string of bad news for Australia, they were finally blessed with a good one as Mitchell Starc has returned to the Test squad with a line to be ready to feature in the Adelaide Test. Fellow pacer Josh Hazlewood also welcomed Starc, admitting that he’s an integral part of the pink-ball game.
Ahead of the first day-night Test between the two sides, at the Adelaide Oval, Australia would rejoice after a string of bad news that surrounded concussion and injuries to several stars. The depleted Australian squad are boosted with the return of left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, who has made himself available for the Adelaide Test.
One of the star performers for the Kangaroos in the pink-ball format, Starc’s record with the pink-ball has been a world-class one - with 42 wickets in the day-night contests. The Sydney-based pacer is set to fly from Sydney to Adelaide to join the rest of the squad in preparation on Monday ahead of the first Test next week. The pacer left the bio-bubble after the first T20I against India, owing to personal reasons.
“We feel for Mitch at this difficult time and we’re happy he has taken time out to spend with his family. We look forward to welcoming him back into the squad on Monday,” said coach Justin Langer.
“Starc has advised Australian team management he is ready to re-enter the hub in Adelaide and will fly from Sydney on Monday with fellow Test squad members in the Australia A team,” Cricket Australia said in a statement on Sunday (December 13).
On the other hand, fellow Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood reckoned that it is great news to have Starc back in the dressing room. He also insisted that Starc’s pink-ball numbers are pretty special.
“It’s obviously great news for us to have Starcy come in tomorrow. He’s a huge part of our team and a huge part of our attack. Everyone knows his numbers with the pink ball are pretty special so we welcome him with open arms,” admitted Hazlewood.
