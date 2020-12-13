IND vs AUS | Mitchell Starc rejoins Australian squad; ready to feature in Adelaide Test

One of the star performers for the Kangaroos in the pink-ball format, Starc’s record with the pink-ball has been a world-class one - with 42 wickets in the day-night contests. The Sydney-based pacer is set to fly from Sydney to Adelaide to join the rest of the squad in preparation on Monday ahead of the first Test next week. The pacer left the bio-bubble after the first T20I against India, owing to personal reasons.