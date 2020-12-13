IND vs AUS A | Day 3 Talking Points: Dreadful Australian openers and and flat Indian old-ball bowling

Australia's opening woes have been laid bare even in broad daylight and one can just imagine and if I am an Australia fan, I wouldn't want to, given how dreadful opening is turning out to be. Joe Burns, who had adopted a remodelled stance of sorts has literally nothing working for him. The right-hander is starting from middle-off, with the intent of opening the off-side more and trying to cover the stumps to overcome one of his batting frailties. But, if anything it has turned his batting from poor to worse or one could say the form and confidence he's in at the moment, nothing is coming off for the Queensland batsman. Burns was trapped in front of the wicket by Shami trying to flick the ball and has made five runs in four innings, bagging two ducks in the practice games while he has 62 runs in nine innings this season. And all this after he was supposed to be the senior opener in the absence of Warner.