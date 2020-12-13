2020/21 domestic season to kick off on January 10 with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

After months of speculation, the BCCI have finally cleared the air around the 2020/21 domestic season and have finalized January 10 as the start date. Jay Shah, the secretary of the board, has confirmed in a letter written to all state associations that the season will officially kick-start with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which will be played from January 10. The venues for the tournament are yet to be determined, but according to Cricbuzz, the teams have been asked to assemble at their respective venues on January 2, 2021.