2020/21 domestic season to kick off on January 10 with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

BCCI's Secretary Jay Shah, in an email written to all state boards, has confirmed that the 2020/21 Indian domestic season will kick-off with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on January 10. While the venues are yet to be finalized, the teams are expected to assemble to the venues on January 2.
"Having gone through your responses, in accordance with the feedback received, I'm pleased to inform you that BCCI is planning to start the 2020-21 domestic season with the scheduling for the T20 tournament for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy," Shah wrote, reported Cricbuzz.
"The BCCI will seek further feedback from the members on organising any other tournament/tournaments and the decision will take place after the group stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Further details pertaining to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be finalised soon.”
The BCCI are, however, yet to reveal whether the SMAT will be played as a stand-alone tournament, or if it will be succeeded by either the Ranji Trophy or the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Meanwhile, the board are also believed to have finalized December 20 2020, as the last date for the inter-state transfer of cricketers for the season.
