Very fortunate to play in the same team as three of New Zealand's greatest ever quicks, feels Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson rose to prominence in the ODI series against India earlier this year where his all-around performance was too good to ignore. He followed that up with a fantastic Test performance and it seems like there is no coming back from that. The Auckland pace bowler was exceptional against the Windies today at the Basin Reserve, bowling one of the finest ever overs in the history of Test cricket.

However, the 6'8" pacer was modest as ever in his own assessment and stated that it was thanks to the bowlers like Trent Boult , Tim Southee and Neil Wagner , his job became a lot easier and he feels fortunate to be playing in the same era as the trio.

"It's called, I guess, a four-pronged attack. And I guess, myself very much being the fourth prong of that. You look at Tim [Southee] and Trent [Boult] and Wags [Neil Wagner] and the way they've gone about their business in the last eight-ten years and it's nothing short of world-class,” Jamieson said in the post-match press conference.

"And I think for me, firstly to be in the environment around those guys, I learn so much. And then to come in and bowl off the back of what those guys are doing, it sort of makes my job a little easier. I just consider myself very fortunate to play in the same team as those guys and play in the same era as three of New Zealand's greatest ever quicks."