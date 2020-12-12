NZ vs PAK | Ross Taylor dropped for T20Is against Pakistan; Conway and Phillips included

The squad also sees the comeback of the leg-spinner Todd Astle and seamer Blair Tickner while pacer Jacob Duffy would be in line for a T20I debut. Tickner, Mark Chapman and Doug Bracewell only find themselves in the squad for the first encounter, with Mitchell Santner skippering the side. Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway, who put on an impressive spell in the series against West Indies earlier find themselves higher on the pecking order as Taylor drops out from the squad.