IND vs AUS | Rohit Sharma clears fitness test, set to join Team India in Australia

On Saturday, BCCI has confirmed via a press release that 33-year-old Rohit Sharma has cleared all the fitness tests at NCA and will now join the Indian national team for the tour Down Under in the coming days. The board also stated that they have given him a detailed programme to follow.
After missing the limited-overs part of India's tour to Australia, owing to regaining full fitness, the right-handed Rohit Sharma has been cleared all the fitness test and will now join the Indian squad for the Test series against Australia. Rohit would now have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period before becoming eligible for selection for the third Test. "Team India batsman Mr Rohit Sharma has completed his rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is now clinically fit. He has been rehabilitating and training at NCA since 19th November following a high-grade left hamstring injury suffered during the Indian Premier League (IPL)," stated BCCI's press release.
"The NCA medical Team was satisfied with the physical fitness of Mr Sharma after assessing him on different metrics that tested his skills related to batting, fielding and running between the wickets. Mr Sharma’s physical fitness has been satisfactory, however, he will be required to continue work on his endurance," it added.
He has been given a detailed programme to follow for the duration of the two weeks he will be quarantined for. He will be reassessed by the Team India medical team post his quarantine to establish his fitness status and a call on his participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be taken accordingly.
