IND vs AUS | Rohit Sharma clears fitness test, set to join Team India in Australia

After missing the limited-overs part of India's tour to Australia, owing to regaining full fitness, the right-handed Rohit Sharma has been cleared all the fitness test and will now join the Indian squad for the Test series against Australia. Rohit would now have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period before becoming eligible for selection for the third Test. "Team India batsman Mr Rohit Sharma has completed his rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is now clinically fit. He has been rehabilitating and training at NCA since 19th November following a high-grade left hamstring injury suffered during the Indian Premier League (IPL)," stated BCCI's press release.