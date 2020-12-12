IND vs AUS | Kohli is the captain, you want to get into a contest with him, declares Pat Cummins 

Right now, India are taking Australia A in the pink-ball warm-up game in Sydney but the first Test between the arch-rivals isn't too far away with the opening Test taking place at the Adelaide Oval from December 17 in what is going to the first-ever day-night Test with the pink ball under lights between two sides. One of the biggest attractions of any big-ticket Test series is the individual contest as who doesn't like two champions going after one another with the best coming out in all his glory. One such contest is going to be between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Australia' premier fast bowler Pat Cummins.