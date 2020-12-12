IND vs AUS | Jasprit Bumrah is the real deal, insists Allan Border

Allan Border has insisted that Jasprit Bumrah, ever since rising to the occasion in the Indian Premier League, has grown to become a terrific player. The former Australian skipper has also added that his style has complemented himself beautifully, which Border calls, an Indian thing.

Ahead of the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy, all eyes are on Virat Kohli and how he is going to inspire the Indian team in the first game after which he will leave the Aussie shore for the birth of his first child. However, if the performances of 2018 Australian tour are anything to go by, Jasprit Bumrah will have his hands full, especially with master craftsman Ishant Sharma not playing any of the games.

Allan Border, in his assessment during the warm-up game between Australia A and the Indians, hailed the Gujarat pacer, calling him an incredible bowler who can be the difference in the upcoming series.

“It’s incredible, his rise through the ranks just out of probably IPL. It started there and he has just taken the world of cricket by storm. He has an unusual action, everyone thought he is going to struggle with injuries and things like that. He has had a little bit of a niggle of late,” Border said during a discussion on Australia’s Cricket Network.

“He is the real deal, isn’t he? He just has the awkward action but he bowls at a good pace, so not the classical way of doing things. It is very much an Indian thing really, they just let the kids develop their own styles.”

With Ishant in the side, India currently possesses arguably their best-ever pace-bowling line-up in history but the Delhite's absence might be a cause of concern. But Border opined that someone like Bumrah has changed the definition of Indian bowling, with his incredible skills and fighting spirit.

“India really needed to develop some fast bowlers, didn’t they? Every time they toured anywhere, they were presented with grassy pitches, pace-friendly pitches. So the days of playing three or four spinners are long gone. Bumrah is an interesting one, because he has the shuffling run-up to the crease and really just explodes out of the hand. He can get some serious pace too; he can go to 140-plus," he added.