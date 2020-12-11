 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to ‘masterful’ Jasprit Bumrah getting to his fifty with six off back foot

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:37 PM

    You just can’t make it up - this is the beauty of red-ball cricket, one day one starts as a bowler and the other day, shows up as an all-rounder. In today’s edition, Jasprit Bumrah became India’s top-run scorer in the innings with a fifty, which he reached via a majestic hook off the back foot.

    Bumrah hits a six to reach his half-century

    He deserved that

    Hahahahaha

    Bumrah is the highest scorer for India today

    LOL

    Pun ki baat

