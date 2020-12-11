Twitter reacts to ‘masterful’ Jasprit Bumrah getting to his fifty with six off back foot

Today at 1:37 PM
You just can’t make it up - this is the beauty of red-ball cricket, one day one starts as a bowler and the other day, shows up as an all-rounder. In today’s edition, Jasprit Bumrah became India’s top-run scorer in the innings with a fifty, which he reached via a majestic hook off the back foot.
Bumrah hits a six to reach his half-century
I have seen everything😁#INDvAUS #AUSAvINDA #INDvENG #Bumrah #INDvAUSA pic.twitter.com/4IuPXdulki— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) December 11, 2020
He deserved that
Bumrah gets Guard of Honour for his batting pic.twitter.com/bpZN4BiGaE— Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) December 11, 2020
Hahahahaha
Bumrah to the Indian batting order after top scoring in warm-up game.— Sakshi (@sakshiieee) December 11, 2020
45(53)*#AUSvIND #AusAvIND pic.twitter.com/wNjXjzuKa8
Bumrah is the highest scorer for India today
India have been bowled out for 194 against Australia A at the SCG. The last wicket stand between Bumrah and Siraj was worth 71 runs.— BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2020
J Bumrah - 55*
S Gill - 43
P Shaw - 40
J Wildermuth 3/13 and S Abbott 3/46 pic.twitter.com/7akVn7fxIs
LOL
Me after seeing Bumrah score 55 not out 😂🔥 #AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/vpGHsan86F— Jiksh (@Jiksh_John) December 11, 2020
The Indian team led by @imVkohli just formed a guard of honour for Jasprit Bumrah as he entered the dressing-room #AUSvIND #AusAvIND— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 11, 2020
Guard of honour for Jasprit Bumrah 🤣 and rightly deserved, well played. 👏#AUSAvIND— Jay (@bhavsarJ2_0) December 11, 2020
Pun ki baat
"Bumrah on fire!" "With the bat!" pic.twitter.com/LIUUlQ2gfP— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 11, 2020
