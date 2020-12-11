South Africa appoints Quinton de Kock as Test skipper for 2020-21 season
On Friday, Cricket South Africa confirmed that Quinton de Kock, who is currently the limited-overs skipper, has been named as the Test skipper ahead of the 2020-21 Test season. CSA also confirmed that the uncapped trio of Erwee, Stuurman and Kyle Verreyne have been picked for the Sri Lanka series.
Following Faf du Plessis’ decision to step away from being the Proteas skipper in the longest format, there was an incredible race for leadership, with Graeme Smith suggesting that Quinton de Kock has a lot on his plate. That prompted the debate in favour of Dean Elgar, who looked set to becoming the skipper in the longest format. However, a U-turn from the cricket board has now seen De Kock being named as the skipper ahead of the Sri Lanka series.
“Quinton de Kock will captain your #Proteas as the squad prepares to take on @OfficialSLC in the #BetwayTest Series,” confirmed Cricket South Africa on their Twitter handle.
In addition to that, Kagiso Rabada, who was ruled out of the ODI series against England, has been ruled out of the series against Sri Lanka as well. Dwaine Pretorius also misses out on the series due to an injury. However, CSA confirmed that the uncapped trio of Sarel Erwee, Glenton Stuurman and Kyle Verreyne have been picked in the squad for the series, which starts on Boxing Day.
South Africa Test squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Beuran Hendricks, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Sarel Erwee, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne.
