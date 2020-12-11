South Africa appoints Quinton de Kock as Test skipper for 2020-21 season

Following Faf du Plessis’ decision to step away from being the Proteas skipper in the longest format, there was an incredible race for leadership, with Graeme Smith suggesting that Quinton de Kock has a lot on his plate. That prompted the debate in favour of Dean Elgar, who looked set to becoming the skipper in the longest format. However, a U-turn from the cricket board has now seen De Kock being named as the skipper ahead of the Sri Lanka series.