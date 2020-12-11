Reports | Rohit Sharma clears fitness test at NCA; could fly to Australia

In what comes as a huge boost to the touring Indian side that seems to be struggling with their batting combination, opening batsman Rohit Sharma is said to have cleared his fitness test back at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, and is now believed to be primed to join the Indian camp in Australia.

Rohit, who sustained a hamstring injury during the middle phase of IPL 2020, flew back to India to undergo rehab after he was omitted from the squad to Australia under controversial circumstances but is now said to have recovered completely. According to an ANI report, the 33-year-old has passed his fitness test, and his fate now lies in the hands of the BCCI , who could potentially add the Mumbaikar to the Indian camp Down Under.

However, strict quarantine regulations in Australia means that even in the case of Rohit flying Down Under immediately, he would only be able to partake in the final two Tests at the SCG and Gabba respectively. Visitors in Australia are supposed to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine, and thus it would mean that Rohit would miss the first two Tests, that will commence on December 17 and December 26 respectively. The BCCI, however, are yet to give the official confirmation on the matter.