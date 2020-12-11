IND vs AUS | Virat Kohli sits out pink-ball warm-up game versus Australia A

Kohli, however, is not the only big name missing the warm-up game for India as the management have also decided to rest their main man Cheteshwar Pujara. The Saurashtrian played the first warm-up game and scored a fifty in the first innings, but he has been replaced by Rishabh Pant, who missed the first outing due to a mild neck strain. Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw have retained their places in the side, more or less indicating that the management are not looking at KL Rahul as anything but an emergency standby should there be yet another calamitous injury.