IND vs AUS | Virat Kohli is a proponent of all-out aggression; his idea is to dominate, reckons Greg Chappell

Greg Chappell has reckoned that Virat Kohli is a proponent of all-out aggression and does not believe in passive resistance, and added that his idea is to dominate the opposition. He also noted that while Kohli is tremendously influential, he is almost always under tremendous pressure.

Virat Kohli’s influence in the Indian blues is a well-documented spring in the new Indian team that has dominated world cricket across all formats. A signature of Kohli, his teams usually have a succinct level of aggression that stems around, starting from the batsmen to the bowlers and in the field. The last time when Australia faced the Indians in the four-match Test series, it was Kohli’s aggressive self which caught the attention.

Former Australian captain Greg Chappell reckoned that Kohli is a proponent of all-out aggression and his idea of captaincy is to dominate the proceedings. Alongside that, he also believes that the Indian skipper is one of the most ‘Australian’ non-Australian cricketer of all time, who embodies the new and aggressive India.

"Virat Kohli does not believe in passive resistance. He is a proponent of all-out aggression. His idea is to dominate the opposition,” Chappell wrote in 'Sydney Morning Herald', reported TOI.

"Kohli is the most Australian non-Australian cricketer of all time. He embodies the new India. As the premier player and captain of the world's pre-eminent cricket power, he feels an abiding responsibility to the wider game," he added.

Chappell also opined Steve Smith and Kane Williamson vie closely with the Indian skipper for the mantle of the best batsman, but reckoned that Kohli is the 'most important' in the context of world cricket.

"Steve Smith and Kane Williamson vie with Kohli for the mantle of the best batsman of their era. Smith holds a handy lead statistically, but it would be a brave pundit who would split them. Kohli, though, is the most important one in the context of world cricket,” he stated.

However, with the added responsibility also comes tremendous pressure, as Kohli bears the expectations of 1.2 billion Indians who pray in hope of their team to be the best in the world.

"Kohli is tremendously influential. He is also under the most pressure. It cannot be underestimated how hard it must be to go out to bat with the hopes, aspirations and mood of a billion people, riding on your every performance."