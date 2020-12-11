IND vs AUS A | Cameron Green ruled out of SCG warm-up game; Pat Rowe named as concussion sub

With less than a week left for the commencement of the first Test in Adelaide, Green’s injury could be calamitous for Australia, who are already without the services of David Warner, and are sweating on the fitness of Pucovski, who looks set to lose the race against time. After his showing in the first warm-up game, Green looked all set to take the No.6 slot in the first Test, but the freak injury could potentially put his participation in the first Test in doubt. Green was bowling his 7th over of the day when he was struck by the ball, prior to which he’d already gotten the prized scalp of Shubman Gill.