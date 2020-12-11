IND vs AUS A | Cameron Green ruled out of SCG warm-up game; Pat Rowe named as concussion sub
Today at 3:05 PM
Australia A all-rounder Cameron Green will take no further part in the pink-ball warm-up game against India at the SCG after being struck dangerously on the side of the head by a thumping Bumrah on-drive. Green’s place in the side has been taken by Pat Rowe, who will serve as a concussion sub.
After Will Pucovski, a certain starter for the first Test in Adelaide got struck on the head earlier this week and was ruled out of the three-day warm-up game at the SCG, the Australians have been dealt with yet another blow, with Cameron Green now been subbed out of the ongoing match due to injury. Green, who struck a wondrous ton in the first warmup game at the Drummoyne Oval, was struck on the side of his head by a Bumrah straight drive, after which he went to the ground immediately. Everyone present on the field, including non-striker Mohammad Siraj, showed immediate concern for the wellbeing of young Green, but thankfully, the 21-year-old walked off the field on his own, unassisted.
However, news has now come through that the all-rounder has been withdrawn from the ongoing warm-up encounter as a precautionary measure, and has been subbed out of the contest. The extent of Green’s injury is unclear, but it has been revealed that he has been replaced by young Victorian Pat Rowe, who featured in the U19 World Cup for the Aussies earlier this year. Rowe, 19, is yet to make his first-class debut, but has been featuring regularly for the 2nd XI of the Victorian state-side.
With less than a week left for the commencement of the first Test in Adelaide, Green’s injury could be calamitous for Australia, who are already without the services of David Warner, and are sweating on the fitness of Pucovski, who looks set to lose the race against time. After his showing in the first warm-up game, Green looked all set to take the No.6 slot in the first Test, but the freak injury could potentially put his participation in the first Test in doubt. Green was bowling his 7th over of the day when he was struck by the ball, prior to which he’d already gotten the prized scalp of Shubman Gill.
