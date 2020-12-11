Bairstow, Moeen Ali get Test recall for Sri Lanka tour; Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer rested

Barring the recall of the two aforementioned veterans, there are no surprising selections, with Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran all keeping their places on the back of impressive performances in the summer. Despite being touted to be a ‘home specialist’, Jimmy Anderson has been picked in the squad, while Stuart Broad, who was the summer’s MVP for England, has also been included. Whether the duo will play together remains to be seen, as both Olly Stone and Mark Wood, two impressive pacers who can clock 90 mph on a consistent basis, have also been included to provide added impetus to the pace attack.