IPL 2021 | Parthiv Patel joins Mumbai Indians as talent scout ahead of 2021 IPL season

“I am delighted to have Parthiv joining us. We had the opportunity to pick his cricketing brain during his playing days at Mumbai Indians. I am very confident of his contribution to further enhance our scouting system with the depth of cricketing knowledge he possesses. Parthiv understands our ideology, the DNA of Mumbai Indians, and what we are trying to create at MI. We welcome Parthiv to our One Family,” welcoming Parthiv into the Mumbai Indians setup, owner Akash Ambani said.