IPL 2021 | Parthiv Patel joins Mumbai Indians as talent scout ahead of 2021 IPL season

Mumbai Indians have snapped up Parthiv Patel to join their robust scouting network, just a day after the former Indian wicket-keeper announced his retirement from the sport. Earlier, Patel was a part of the IPL-winning Mumbai Indians team and will now join the support staff network.
Parthiv Patel was a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore set-up in the 2020 edition of the IPL but he didn’t get any chance with the side opening with Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch. That might have played a part as Patel announced his retirement from the sport with SportsCafe learning that the wicket-keeper joining an online platform as a cricket expert for the upcoming India-Australia Test series. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians announced that Patel has joined defending champions Mumbai Indians as a Talent Scout.
“Parthiv brings a vast domestic and international cricketing experience spanning over two decades, along with an understanding of the fast-paced IPL competition. Parthiv, the former Mumbai Indians player, was part of the IPL championship-winning sides in 2015 and 2017. The 35-year-old will work closely with the Mumbai Indians coaching staff and scouts’ group,” a statement from the franchise read.
“I am delighted to have Parthiv joining us. We had the opportunity to pick his cricketing brain during his playing days at Mumbai Indians. I am very confident of his contribution to further enhance our scouting system with the depth of cricketing knowledge he possesses. Parthiv understands our ideology, the DNA of Mumbai Indians, and what we are trying to create at MI. We welcome Parthiv to our One Family,” welcoming Parthiv into the Mumbai Indians setup, owner Akash Ambani said.
Parthiv also seemed ecstatic about joining the four-time champions and stated that he is excited about the new opportunity.
“I had enjoyed my cricket playing for Mumbai Indians, those momentous three years with the champion sides remain etched in my memory. It’s time now to turn a new chapter in my life. I am excited, confident, and thankful to the Mumbai Indians management for the opportunity presented to me.”
