IND vs ENG | New Motera Stadium ready to host England from February 24, reveals Jay Shah

BCCI’s secretary Jay Shah has revealed that the New Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad is ready to host the visiting England side during India’s home Test series in March 2021. ESPNCricinfo also reported that Ahmedabad and Chennai would be two of the venues for the Test and T20I series against England.
Various reports suggested that India’s home series against England would be played at a neutral venue in the Middle East after the 2020 edition of IPL was scheduled in the country. However, in a tweet on Thursday, BCCI’s secretary Jay Shah revealed that the new Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad is all ready to host the visiting English side in the four-match Test series which kick-starts India’s home season.
In addition, ESPNCricinfo also reported that Ahmedabad and Chennai would be two of the venues for the four-match Test series and would also serve as the venue during the five-match T20I series between the Three Lions and Men in Blue. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai last incidentally hosted a Test match in 2016, where Karun Nair’s triple century ensured India won by an innings and 75 runs.
“Inaugurated GCA's indoor cricket academy and felicitated @parthiv9 for his contribution to India and Gujarat Cricket. The new facility will add value to the state-of-the-art Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera. Stadium will be ready to host #INDvsENG games in Feb-March, 2021,” read Shah’s tweet.
“The first Test will start from February 7 and the day-night Test will be played in Ahmedabad at the Motera Stadium from February 24,” said Shah while inaugurating Gujarat Cricket Association’s indoor academy for young cricketers, reported Hindustan Times.
No international cricket has been hosted in the country since January 2020, with an increasing number of COVID-19 cases later postponing India's series against South Africa. Following India’s away tour to Australia, their next assignment will be against England.
