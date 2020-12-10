IND vs ENG | India to kick off England series with first Test in Chepauk from February 5

Today at 4:09 PM
On Thursday, the BCCI confirmed the long-awaited schedule for the four-match Test series with England, which would then be followed by five T20Is and three ODIs. BCCI also confirmed that the third game in Ahmedabad will be under lights while the same venue will play host to five T20Is as well.
BCCI confirmed that Chepauk and Motera would serve as the two venues for the entire Test series that spans across a month. The first two Tests, starting February 5 and February 13 would be hosted in Chennai. The last two Tests would be hosted at the new Motera, with the third Test scheduled on February 24 as a pink-ball Test while the fourth one starts March 4. Meanwhile, the Motera would also be the venue for all the five T20I encounters and the three ODIs would be played in Pune.
"The BCCI prioritises health and safety of both teams and will leave no stone unturned to make sure that the tour is held adhering to all safety protocols agreed by the BCCI and ECB medical teams. Both Boards have worked closely to put together an exciting series that promises to provide high octane action between two powerhouses of world cricket. This will be India's first bilateral series at home since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the home season will bring back joy to cricket fans," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in the press release.
"International cricket between India and England is a highlight of the cricketing calendar and always attracts significant levels of interest from fans around the world. We have been delighted with the planning that has been undertaken by the BCCI to ensure the three venues in Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune will be ready to host international cricket in a bio-secure environment and look forward to working closely with them over the coming weeks to finalise those plans. The prospect of becoming the first international side to play at the magnificent Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad adds an extra dimension to the tour and I know will be something that is a highlight for both the players and management," said ECB's CEO Tom Harrison.
|
1
|
5th - 9th Feb
|
1st Test
|
Chennai
|
2
|
13th - 17th Feb
|
2nd Test
|
Chennai
|
3
|
24th – 28th Feb
|
3rd Test (D/N)
|
Ahmedabad
|
4
|
4th – 8th March
|
4th Test
|
Ahmedabad
|
England’s tour of India, 2020/21 – T20I series
|
S.No.
|
Date
|
Match
|
Venue
|
1
|
12th March
|
1st T20I
|
Ahmedabad
|
2
|
14th March
|
2nd T20I
|
Ahmedabad
|
3
|
16th March
|
3rd T20I
|
Ahmedabad
|
4
|
18th March
|
4th T20I
|
Ahmedabad
|
5
|
20th March
|
5th T20I
|
Ahmedabad
|
England’s tour of India, 2020/21 – ODI series
|
S.No.
|
Date
|
Match
|
Venue
|
1
|
23rd March
|
1st ODI
|
Pune
|
2
|
26th March
|
2nd ODI
|
Pune
|
3
|
28th March
|
3rd ODI
|
Pune
