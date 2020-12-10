IND vs AUS | Virat has got a life outside of cricket and a family that is starting, reckons Steve Smith

Steve Smith has asserted that India will definitely miss the services of Virat Kohli but added that it is great that the Indian skipper has a life outside cricket. The former Aussie skipper has also added that credit should be given to Kohli for wanting to be there with his wife.

Virat Kohli missing three of the four Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2020-21 has been a talking point ever since the selectors announced the squad, with many speculating it would be a huge loss for the Indian team. While the might of Virat Kohli’s impact can’t be questioned, the fact that he wants to be there with his wife during one of the most important phases in his life makes many laud Kohli’s priorities. Steve Smith totally understands why Kohli chose to do what he is going to do.

"No doubt it is a big loss for India. We know Virat is a world class player and you've got to give him credit for how much he loved playing down here. (But) He is also a human being and has got a life outside of cricket and a family that is starting," Smith told reporters in an online media interaction from Adelaide, reported AFP.

"Credit to him for wanting to be there for the birth of his first child. We know how much he loves playing in Australia and how good he is. Lots of credit to go to him for wanting to be there," he added.

Recently Justin Langer detailed why Steve Smith was not asked to lead the side in the absence of Aaron Finch, saying there is a process in place which the team management is following. When Smith was asked the same question, the Sydneysider took refugee in Langer’s statement and stated that he is happy playing under Tim Paine and Aaron Finch.

"There were discussions taking place and I think (head coach) Justin Langer answered the question when asked about me and captaincy stuff. Obviously there is a process that needs to be done. And for me I am happy to do whatever is best for the team... Right now, (Test captain) Tim (Paine) and Finchy (limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch) are doing a really good job in both formats of the game. I am comfortable where we are right now. As I have always said, I will do what is best for the team," said Smith.

"The process is not entirely (shared with me)...whenever a captain is chosen you go through a process where you obviously go to the board and other people are spoken to...it is probably more of a question for someone a bit higher up, that is what is being said to me... we will sort of let it rest for now.

"Like I said the guys at the moment are doing a good job, I am comfortable with where things are," Smith said.