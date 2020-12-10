IND vs AUS | Shastri told me that Umesh will get the nod as third pacer, reveals Ian Chappell

In the first warm-up game, Umesh Yadav picked up the pace and delivered a telling performance which could force the management to pick him ahead of the likes of Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj for the first Test in Adelaide. Alongside that, the right-arm pacer’s experience with the pink-ball, having played a vital role in India’s demolition against Bangladesh earlier last year, and his experience in overseas conditions could tilt the selection in his favour.