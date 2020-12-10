IND vs AUS | Shastri told me that Umesh will get the nod as third pacer, reveals Ian Chappell

Today at 11:49 AM
Ian Chappell has revealed that while having a drink with Ravi Shastri, the Indian coach told him that Umesh will get the nod as the tourist’s third pacer for the first Test against Australia. He also added that batting first would be key to success in Adelaide for the Test starting next week.
In the first warm-up game, Umesh Yadav picked up the pace and delivered a telling performance which could force the management to pick him ahead of the likes of Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj for the first Test in Adelaide. Alongside that, the right-arm pacer’s experience with the pink-ball, having played a vital role in India’s demolition against Bangladesh earlier last year, and his experience in overseas conditions could tilt the selection in his favour.
Former Australian skipper Ian Chappel, who was in awe of Ajinkya Rahane, who will skipper the national team in Kohli’s absence reckoned that Rahane is a great captain himself. However, this time around, the Australian great has revealed that Indian coach Ravi Shastri, while having a drink, told him that Umesh Yadav will get the nod as India’s third pacer for the Adelaide Test.
“I was having a drink with Ravi (Shastri) the other day and he told me that probably (Umesh) Yadav will get the nod as the third pacer,” Chappell told PTI during a virtual interactive session “Cricket Conversations”, anchored by senior cricket journalist Ashis Ray.
However, Chappell also stated that ‘toss’ would play a crucial role in deciding the fate of the Test match, adding that the side batting first would have a distinct advantage in Adelaide. The former Australian batsman also revealed that the team batting first must score 300 to ensure that they come away with a victory in the pink-ball Test that starts on December 17.
“India have two smart quicks in Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. If you ask me, if the team batting first scores 300, you are on your way to winning the Test match at the Adelaide.”
