BBL 2020-21 | Sydney Sixers rope in Jake Ball as replacement for Tom Curran

Sydney Sixers suffered a major body blow when Curran declared to pull out of the 2020-21 edition, having been within many bubbles since July. The Sixers were supportive of the decision but were unsure of filling the void which will now be filled by Jake Ball, who was the leading wicket-taker in the Vitality Blast last season after picking 19 wickets at 13.63 and an economy rate of 7.58.