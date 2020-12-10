BBL 2020-21 | Sydney Sixers rope in Jake Ball as replacement for Tom Curran
Big Bash League franchise Sydney Sixers have now signed Jake Ball as a replacement for Tom Curran who pulled out of the league citing bubble fatigue. Nottinghamshire skipper Dan Christian pushed Jake Ball’s cause for a spot in the BBL side after playing with him in the Vitality Blast.
Sydney Sixers suffered a major body blow when Curran declared to pull out of the 2020-21 edition, having been within many bubbles since July. The Sixers were supportive of the decision but were unsure of filling the void which will now be filled by Jake Ball, who was the leading wicket-taker in the Vitality Blast last season after picking 19 wickets at 13.63 and an economy rate of 7.58.
Ball last played for England in 2018 and after his successful Blast season, he was called up to the squad for the South Africa tour as a reserve pacer. Given Christian had played with him and was familiar with his style, he pushed for his cause.
"Jake has been a mainstay of our Nottinghamshire attack in my time there over the last six seasons, leading us to the domestic T20 titles in 2017, and again this year in 2020," he said.
"I didn't hesitate putting Jake's name forward upon hearing that Tom Curran was unfortunately unavailable. As the leading wicket taker in the T20 Blast this year, I've got no doubt that he'll help us win games here at the Sixers."
With regular skipper Moises Henriques not available for the start of the tournament with a hamstring injury, the Sixers will be led by Daniel Hughes till the all-rounder recovers fully.
